PSP Camp Cadet accepting applications in Northeast Pa.
The Pa. State Police are looking for young men and women in Northeast Pa. for their Camp Cadet program.
Read more at WOGY-AM Pittston.
Luzerne Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Allentown to pay abortion protesters : The Morn... (Apr '07)
|Tue
|silly rabbit
|160
|WILK, Steve Corbett part ways
|Mar 23
|Rubicon con
|1
|Help the paper carriers out.
|Mar 18
|Mark
|1
|Health care
|Mar 10
|Patrick
|1
|Social Security disability approvals decline (Dec '13)
|Mar 2
|USS LIBERTY
|117
|Toilet shot in bar named Shooters (Aug '11)
|Mar 2
|Drinking Phart
|20
|Hazleton man accused in rape of minor
|Jan '17
|Save Hazleton
|1
