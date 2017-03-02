promo312761489
Pennsylvania Auditor General Eugene DePasquale will soon begin a statewide investigation into Children and Youth agencies across the state, he announced Thursday. DePasquale's upcoming audit, called "State of the Child," he says will focus ten counties statewide: Allegheny, Bucks, Cambria, Centre, Crawford, Dauphin, Delaware, Erie, Fayette, Luzerne, Monroe, and Philadelphia.
