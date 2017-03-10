N/A, License: N/A, Created: 2017:03:11 11:32:58
Tiziana Mancini, of Moosic, runs down the hill holding onto her daughter, Francesca Simeone, 3, while sledding at McDade Park on a cold Sunday afternoon. Jason Farmer / Staff Photographer Jack and Carol Nowacki of Taylor walk arm and arm on North Washington Avenue as a light snow falls in Scranton, Pa., on Friday, March 10, 2017.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Times-Tribune.
Add your comments below
Luzerne Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Health care
|Fri
|Patrick
|1
|Social Security disability approvals decline (Dec '13)
|Mar 2
|USS LIBERTY
|117
|Toilet shot in bar named Shooters (Aug '11)
|Mar 2
|Drinking Phart
|20
|Gov. Wolf on Al Boscov's Passing: 'He Cared Abo...
|Feb 17
|Did you Boscov today
|2
|Department store magnate Al Boscov has late-sta...
|Feb 17
|Lara Croft
|19
|Maybe future epidemic
|Feb '17
|Mike
|1
|Use diffrent color dots at the airport round ab...
|Feb '17
|Mark
|1
Find what you want!
Search Luzerne Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC