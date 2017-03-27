Minor flooding possible in NEPA

Minor flooding possible in NEPA

Monday Mar 27

DAVE SCHERBENCO / THE CITIZENS' VOICE An access road off North Washington Street that runs under the Cross Valley in the North End section of Wilkes-Barre is closed due to flooding from Mill Creek over the weekend. Minor flooding is possible in Northeastern Pennsylvania the next few days as mild temperatures and rain "will trigger substantial melting" of the snow pack in the region and in New York counties to the north, according to the National Weather Service.

