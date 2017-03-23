Luzerne woman charged in theft of judgea s wallet
A Plains Township woman is accused of stealing a Luzerne County judge's wallet and racking up expenses on her credit card. Christine Elizabeth Jasnoski, 36, is accused of snatching Luzerne County Judge Lesa Gelb's Coach brand wallet and then spending more than $60 using a credit card, which she also used to try getting cash.
