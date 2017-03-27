Luzerne County Council to vote on an upgrade to the 911 system
In order to receive certain state funds for a 911 upgrade, the county must be part of a regional project group. Luzerne, Susquehanna, Monroe, Carbon, Schuylkill, Lackawanna, Pike and Wayne counties have been working together to plan a shared 911 system, but today's vote could formalize the agreement, said 911 director Fred Rosencrans.
