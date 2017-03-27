Luzerne County Council to vote on an ...

Luzerne County Council to vote on an upgrade to the 911 system

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Mar 21 Read more: The Citizens' Voice

In order to receive certain state funds for a 911 upgrade, the county must be part of a regional project group. Luzerne, Susquehanna, Monroe, Carbon, Schuylkill, Lackawanna, Pike and Wayne counties have been working together to plan a shared 911 system, but today's vote could formalize the agreement, said 911 director Fred Rosencrans.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Citizens' Voice.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Luzerne Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Allentown to pay abortion protesters : The Morn... (Apr '07) 16 hr silly rabbit 160
News WILK, Steve Corbett part ways Mar 23 Rubicon con 1
Help the paper carriers out. Mar 18 Mark 1
Health care Mar 10 Patrick 1
News Social Security disability approvals decline (Dec '13) Mar 2 USS LIBERTY 117
News Toilet shot in bar named Shooters (Aug '11) Mar 2 Drinking Phart 20
News Hazleton man accused in rape of minor Jan '17 Save Hazleton 1
See all Luzerne Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Luzerne Forum Now

Luzerne Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Luzerne Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Final Four
  3. China
  4. Hong Kong
  5. South Korea
  1. Iran
  2. Wall Street
  3. Mexico
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Afghanistan
 

Luzerne, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,169 • Total comments across all topics: 279,904,339

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC