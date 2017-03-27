Kingston
The Kingston Historical Society will meet at 7 p.m. Thursday, March 23, in council chambers, Kingston Municipal Building, 600 Wyoming Ave. Guest speaker Jan Lokuta, a local history buff, will preview the 12th annual Tour of Historic Churches which is being sponsored by the historical society. The tour will include Temple Ahavas Achim in Luzerne, and St. Mary's Byzantine Catholic Church, St. Ignatius Loyola Church and Temple B'Nai B'Rith in Kingston.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Citizens' Voice.
Add your comments below
Luzerne Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Allentown to pay abortion protesters : The Morn... (Apr '07)
|4 hr
|silly rabbit
|160
|WILK, Steve Corbett part ways
|Mar 23
|Rubicon con
|1
|Help the paper carriers out.
|Mar 18
|Mark
|1
|Health care
|Mar 10
|Patrick
|1
|Social Security disability approvals decline (Dec '13)
|Mar 2
|USS LIBERTY
|117
|Toilet shot in bar named Shooters (Aug '11)
|Mar 2
|Drinking Phart
|20
|Hazleton man accused in rape of minor
|Jan '17
|Save Hazleton
|1
Find what you want!
Search Luzerne Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC