Monday Mar 20

The Kingston Historical Society will meet at 7 p.m. Thursday, March 23, in council chambers, Kingston Municipal Building, 600 Wyoming Ave. Guest speaker Jan Lokuta, a local history buff, will preview the 12th annual Tour of Historic Churches which is being sponsored by the historical society. The tour will include Temple Ahavas Achim in Luzerne, and St. Mary's Byzantine Catholic Church, St. Ignatius Loyola Church and Temple B'Nai B'Rith in Kingston.

