Inter-County Bus Pass to Make Commute...

Inter-County Bus Pass to Make Commute Cheaper for Riders

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Mar 1 Read more: WNEP-TV Moosic

Before now, to ride the bus between Lackawanna and Luzerne Counties, you had to changes services and pay for two different passes. This week, the County of Lackawanna Transit System and the Luzerne County Transportation Authority are excited to announce their partnership that will help make the commute easier, and cheaper, for riders.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WNEP-TV Moosic.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Luzerne Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Social Security disability approvals decline (Dec '13) Mar 2 USS LIBERTY 117
News Toilet shot in bar named Shooters (Aug '11) Mar 2 Drinking Phart 20
News Gov. Wolf on Al Boscov's Passing: 'He Cared Abo... Feb 17 Did you Boscov today 2
News Department store magnate Al Boscov has late-sta... Feb 17 Lara Croft 19
Maybe future epidemic Feb 7 Mike 1
Use diffrent color dots at the airport round ab... Feb 6 Mark 1
News Hazleton man accused in rape of minor Jan '17 Save Hazleton 1
See all Luzerne Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Luzerne Forum Now

Luzerne Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Luzerne Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Syria
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Iran
  5. China
  1. North Korea
  2. Iraq
  3. Mexico
  4. Saudi Arabia
  5. Supreme Court
 

Luzerne, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,296 • Total comments across all topics: 279,343,742

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC