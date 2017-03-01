Inter-County Bus Pass to Make Commute Cheaper for Riders
Before now, to ride the bus between Lackawanna and Luzerne Counties, you had to changes services and pay for two different passes. This week, the County of Lackawanna Transit System and the Luzerne County Transportation Authority are excited to announce their partnership that will help make the commute easier, and cheaper, for riders.
