Free smoke alarms available to residents of Kingston and Forty Fort

Chief Frank Guido and The Kington/Forty Fort Fire Department, along with Channel 16 and Kidde, announced a limited number of smoke detectors are available to residents of Kingston and Forty Fort. Any resident requiring assistance is asked to call Kingston Fire Headquarters at 570-287-0770 or 570-287-0913 to have someone come to your home and install the detectors at no charge.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Citizens' Voice.