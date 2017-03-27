Commonwealth Financing Authority appr...

Commonwealth Financing Authority approves dozens of grants for county

The authority approved 58 grants ranging from $20,000 for the rehabilitation of a Veterans of Foreign War building in Wyoming to $1 million for acquiring and renovating a new corporate headquarters for Berkshire Hathaway GUARD Insurance Companies in Wilkes-Barre. "The LSA grants remain an integral part of northeastern Pennsylvania's revitalization," said Sen. John Yudichak, D-Plymouth Township, in a press release.

