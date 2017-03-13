Commentary: Let's make Pa. government more accessible
Pennsylvania has two main public access laws: the Sunshine Act, which requires agencies to hold public meetings; and the Right to Know Law , which guarantees public access to many government records. Each law works well in some circumstances, but both need improvements for more government transparency.
