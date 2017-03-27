Carbon gets $800,000 in grants
State Sen. John Yudichak, D-Luzerne/Carbon, and State Rep. Doyle Heffley, R-Carbon, announced that seven Carbon County projects will receive $816,070 in funding from the Commonwealth Financing Authority. "The state's investment in these important community projects will improve public safety, invest in regional infrastructure, and enhance the quality of life for the residents throughout Carbon County," Yudichak said.
