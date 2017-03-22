Board approves hospital bond
Of the total, $285 million will be new bond financing, which Geisinger lead treasury analyst James Kull said would be used by September for new facilities and equipment. Proceeds from the bond issue will benefit people served by Geisinger in Schuylkill, Luzerne, Centre, Columbia, Northumberland, York, Montour, Mifflin, Lycoming, Perry, Union and Dauphin counties, and in Atlantic County, New Jersey.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Times News.
Add your comments below
Luzerne Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|WILK, Steve Corbett part ways
|7 hr
|Rubicon con
|1
|Help the paper carriers out.
|Mar 18
|Mark
|1
|Health care
|Mar 10
|Patrick
|1
|Social Security disability approvals decline (Dec '13)
|Mar 2
|USS LIBERTY
|117
|Toilet shot in bar named Shooters (Aug '11)
|Mar 2
|Drinking Phart
|20
|Gov. Wolf on Al Boscov's Passing: 'He Cared Abo...
|Feb '17
|Did you Boscov today
|2
|Hazleton man accused in rape of minor
|Jan '17
|Save Hazleton
|1
Find what you want!
Search Luzerne Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC