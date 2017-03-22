Board approves hospital bond

Of the total, $285 million will be new bond financing, which Geisinger lead treasury analyst James Kull said would be used by September for new facilities and equipment. Proceeds from the bond issue will benefit people served by Geisinger in Schuylkill, Luzerne, Centre, Columbia, Northumberland, York, Montour, Mifflin, Lycoming, Perry, Union and Dauphin counties, and in Atlantic County, New Jersey.

