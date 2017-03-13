Barletta requests Trump administration reconsider cutting program funding SHINE
U.S. Rep. Lou Barletta requested that the Trump administration reconsider any proposals to eliminate the 21st Century Community Learning Centers program, which provides federal funding for after-school programs such as SHINE. SHINE - Schools and Homes In Education - is "a successful educational program" in Luzerne, Carbon and Schuylkill counties, Barletta said in a news release.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Citizens' Voice.
Add your comments below
Luzerne Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Health care
|Mar 10
|Patrick
|1
|Social Security disability approvals decline (Dec '13)
|Mar 2
|USS LIBERTY
|117
|Toilet shot in bar named Shooters (Aug '11)
|Mar 2
|Drinking Phart
|20
|Gov. Wolf on Al Boscov's Passing: 'He Cared Abo...
|Feb 17
|Did you Boscov today
|2
|Department store magnate Al Boscov has late-sta...
|Feb 17
|Lara Croft
|19
|Maybe future epidemic
|Feb '17
|Mike
|1
|Use diffrent color dots at the airport round ab...
|Feb '17
|Mark
|1
Find what you want!
Search Luzerne Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC