Barletta requests Trump administration reconsider cutting program funding SHINE

U.S. Rep. Lou Barletta requested that the Trump administration reconsider any proposals to eliminate the 21st Century Community Learning Centers program, which provides federal funding for after-school programs such as SHINE. SHINE - Schools and Homes In Education - is "a successful educational program" in Luzerne, Carbon and Schuylkill counties, Barletta said in a news release.

