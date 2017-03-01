A slow train to justice in 'kids for ...

A slow train to justice in 'kids for cash' case

Thursday Mar 30 Read more: Philly.com

Then Luzerne County Judge Mark A. Ciavarella Jr. declared, "Remanded until further notice." And Miers, 17 and without benefit of a lawyer, was shackled, chained, and sent off to a privately owned detention center - a jail whose owner, federal prosecutors say, was giving kickbacks to the judge in return for a steady supply of prisoners.

