Water quality, manure management plan workshops scheduled
The PA Department of Environmental Protection has initiated farm inspections within Luzerne County to check for compliance with state water quality regulations. In order to assist farmers in meeting state requirements, the Luzerne Conservation District will hold workshops that will help farmers develop agricultural erosion and sediment control and manure management plans.
