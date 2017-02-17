Regional dispatch upgrade in works
Several Northeast Pennsylvania counties are poised to connect dispatch and record systems in an effort to cut maintenance costs and allow agencies to easily share information. Lackawanna County commissioners recently approved a $574,677 grant from the Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency that covers most of the cost of modernizing a computer-aided dispatch system that has reached the end of its lifespan.
