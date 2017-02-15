Christopher Dolan, License: N/A, Crea...

Christopher Dolan, License: N/A, Created: 2017:02:15 19:06:14

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Feb 16 Read more: The Citizens' Voice

CHRISTOPHER DOLAN / THE CITIZENS' VOICE People fill the Westmoreland Club in Wilkes-Barre for an event to raise money for the Irem Temple Restoration Fund on Wednesday. Christopher Dolan / Staff Photographer Christian Wielage talks to guests at an event to raise money for the Irem Temple Restoration Fund at the Westmoreland Club on Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Citizens' Voice.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Luzerne Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Gov. Wolf on Al Boscov's Passing: 'He Cared Abo... Feb 17 Did you Boscov today 2
News Department store magnate Al Boscov has late-sta... Feb 17 Lara Croft 19
News Social Security disability approvals decline (Dec '13) Feb 11 Local Deadbeat 116
Maybe future epidemic Feb 7 Mike 1
Use diffrent color dots at the airport round ab... Feb 6 Mark 1
News 'Kids for Cash' hit close to home for documenta... (Feb '14) Feb 4 A Hillary Deport... 3
News Hazleton man accused in rape of minor Jan '17 Save Hazleton 1
See all Luzerne Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Luzerne Forum Now

Luzerne Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Luzerne Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Syria
  5. NASA
  1. Mexico
  2. Pakistan
  3. Iran
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Supreme Court
 

Luzerne, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,030 • Total comments across all topics: 279,069,381

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC