Two simultaneous events are expected to bring a lot of smiles tonight in Lackawanna and Luzerne Counties. The second annual "Night To Shine" is being held in Dickson City and Wilkes-Barre at 6 p.m. "Night To Shine" is organized in our area by Parker Hill Church and is a free prom experience geared toward people with special needs ages 14 & up.

