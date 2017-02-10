Night To Shine

Night To Shine

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Feb 10 Read more: WNEP-TV Moosic

Two simultaneous events are expected to bring a lot of smiles tonight in Lackawanna and Luzerne Counties. The second annual "Night To Shine" is being held in Dickson City and Wilkes-Barre at 6 p.m. "Night To Shine" is organized in our area by Parker Hill Church and is a free prom experience geared toward people with special needs ages 14 & up.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WNEP-TV Moosic.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Luzerne Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Department store magnate Al Boscov has late-sta... 14 hr Toughskins 16
News Gov. Wolf on Al Boscov's Passing: 'He Cared Abo... Wed Snoop dogg 1
News Social Security disability approvals decline (Dec '13) Feb 11 Local Deadbeat 116
Maybe future epidemic Feb 7 Mike 1
Use diffrent color dots at the airport round ab... Feb 6 Mark 1
News 'Kids for Cash' hit close to home for documenta... (Feb '14) Feb 4 A Hillary Deport... 3
Chelsea Clinton for the next president. (Jan '13) Feb 4 A Hillary Deport... 2
See all Luzerne Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Luzerne Forum Now

Luzerne Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Luzerne Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Pakistan
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Wall Street
  1. Hurricane
  2. Syria
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Mexico
  5. South Korea
 

Luzerne, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,046 • Total comments across all topics: 278,925,750

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC