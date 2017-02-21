Mountain closed to trucks

Wednesday Feb 22

Pennsylvania Department of Transportation officials believe that the best way to prevent truck crashes at the base of the Broad Mountain in Nesquehoning is to ban the largest tractor-trailers from the mountain completely. But some stakeholders in the Hazleton area are concerned it will have a negative effect on that city's economy.

