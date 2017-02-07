Local food bank thanks community

Holy Family Food Pantry in Luzerne has been blessed recently with the help of many groups who have held food drives or made monetary donations to our pantry. The volunteers would like to thank the following for their help: The Bennett Presbyterian Church, Luzerne; St. Vladimir's Ukrainian Church, Edwardsville; Allstate Bittner Insurance, Luzerne; Gerrity's Supermarket, Luzerne; The Swoyersville Kiwanis Club; St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Parish, Swoyersville; A. Pickett Construction Co., Kingston; Wyoming Valley West High School Student Council, Plymouth; Mr. Gary Mack and his Wyoming Valley West Middle School students, Kingston; and the St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Knights of Columbus, Swoyersville.

