Lawmakers: Don't cut drug funds
Gov. Tom Wolf is discussing consolidation of four state departments under the Department of Health and Human Services to save money and streamline service, but local legislators are skeptical. On Monday, Wolf's office revealed a plan to merge the departments of Human Services, Health, Aging, and Drug and Alcohol Programs into one Department of Health and Human Services.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Times News.
Luzerne Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
