Hollie Major and David Baker

Sunday Feb 5 Read more: The Citizens' Voice

Thomas and Joanne Major of Plains Township announces the engagement and upcoming marriage of their daughter, Hollie Ann Major, to David Adam Baker, son of David and Christine Baker of Luzerne. The bride-to-be is the granddaughter of the late Alice and Joseph Fumanti of Plains Township; the late Lillian Answini of the Keystone section of Plains Township and the late Howard Major of Clifton Park, N.Y. She is a graduate of GAR Memorial High School and Susquehanna University, graduating with a Bachelor of Music degree in music education.

