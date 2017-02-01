Fire guts Luzerne apartment building

14 hrs ago Read more: The Citizens' Voice

The fire started at about 9:15 p.m. in a multi-unit residential structure at 743 N. Walnut St. No one appeared to be hurt in the fire and all of the occupants of the building got out safely, according to Luzerne police Sgt. Patrick Loftus.

