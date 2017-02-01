Family of Three Trying To Recover Aft...

Family of Three Trying To Recover After Fire Tears Through Home in Luzerne

Wednesday Feb 1

A fire at an apartment house in Luzerne County started with a cooking accident, according to a state police fire marshal. Kristie Slesienski's family went back to the apartment, carrying boxes of belongings from the home on Walnut Street in Luzerne.

