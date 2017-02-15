Community Digest
ALZHEIMER'S FAMILY CAREGIVER WORKSHOPS: Home Instead Senior Care will hold free Alzheimer's Family Caregiver workshops from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 21, at Home Instead Senior Care office, 269 Bennett St., Luzerne. The workshops will help participants learn how to communicate with their loved one, manage difficult behaviors, and understand behavioral and cognitive symptoms of Alzheimer's disease.
