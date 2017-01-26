Wintry mix to cause headaches for commuters this morning
DAVE SCHERBENCO / THE CITIZENS' VOICE A pedestrian crosses over South Main Street in Wilkes-Barre on Monday during the early stages of the storm. Gusty winds, rain, sleet and snow expected to fall through Monday evening into this morning will cause headaches that elevate with the altitude, AccuWeather senior meteorologist Tom Kines said.
