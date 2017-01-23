promo309479951

Monday Jan 23 Read more: WPMT-TV York

On Thursday, January 26, the Department of Corrections is expected to announce which two out of five possible prisons will be selected for closure. One of the final steps in the process took place Monday as legislators representing the five districts fighting the closure and other stakeholders presented testimony at a senate hearing, before the DOC announces which two prisons will close.

