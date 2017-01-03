PLCB: Bids for second auction of 50 expired restaurant licenses due March 3
The Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board today issued an invitation for bids to award 50 expired restaurant licenses in the second license auction since Act 39 became effective earlier this year. This auction includes 50 licenses across 48 counties: a One license in each of 40 counties that were not represented in the first auction, including Armstrong, Beaver, Bedford, Berks, Bradford, Cambria, Carbon, Clarion, Clearfield, Clinton, Columbia, Crawford, Elk, Fayette, Franklin, Greene, Huntingdon, Jefferson, Lackawanna, Lawrence, Lebanon, Luzerne, Lycoming, McKean, Mercer, Mifflin, Monroe, Montour, Northampton, Northumberland, Pike, Potter, Schuylkill, Snyder, Sullivan, Susquehanna, Venango, Warren, Wayne, and Wyoming counties.
