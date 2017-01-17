Officials: SCI-Retreat closure would ...

Officials: SCI-Retreat closure would devastate Nanticoke area

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Jan 14 Read more: The Citizens' Voice

A Corrections officer from SCI Retreat clutches hip cap as he and other officers listen in as Senator John Yudichak and State Representative Gerald Mullery hold a meeting Friday afternoon at Greater Nanticoke Area High School in the board room discussing the possible devastating impacts the potential closure of SCI Retreat in Newport Township could have on the Greater Nanticoke Area School District.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Citizens' Voice.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Luzerne Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Hazleton man accused in rape of minor 20 hr Save Hazleton 1
Patricia Stark is still charged with homicide o... (Aug '06) Jan 6 People change 45
News Pottsville progressive metal band Tusko films m... Jan 3 we R da WORLD 13
Rebuild luzerne county. Jan 2 Swoyersville Guy 4
News Home healthcare nurse giving injection to senio... Dec 24 Kenneth Lerch 1
News Convicted murderer seeks to have jury's verdict... Dec 21 Trump Power 2
News Officials celebrate first year of after-school ... Dec 21 Trump Power 1
See all Luzerne Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Luzerne Forum Now

Luzerne Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Luzerne Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Gunman
  3. Mexico
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Climate Change
  1. Syria
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Health Care
  4. Iran
  5. Wikileaks
 

Luzerne, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,168 • Total comments across all topics: 278,014,816

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC