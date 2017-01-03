Luzerne County Coroner William Lisman and Corbett: heroin problem in Luzerne Cou

Bill listen in a long time coroner and those are coming thanks to take some time to talk with us about this this awful time in Lucerne county bill. I do think dread and we amnesia who was the was this NBC report something that aired this morning were able to find out on I. I'm sure women here that they sent me only kind try the hit that it is only available tour YouTube connection.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WOGY-AM Pittston.