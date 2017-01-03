Legislators urge hearings on plans to...

Legislators urge hearings on plans to...

State Sen. John Yudichak, D-Luzerne/Carbon, and state Rep. Gerald Mullery met with SCI-Retreat corrections officers at an informational meeting hosted by the Pennsylvania State Corrections Officer Association. The meeting followed a conference call the legislators held earlier Monday morning with the Department of Corrections on the potential closure of SCI-Retreat in Newport Township.

