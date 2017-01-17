LCCC, University of Scranton highligh...

LCCC, University of Scranton highlight student opportunities created by dual admission agreement

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Jan 14 Read more: The Citizens' Voice

An admission agreement between the University of Scranton and Luzerne County Community College will create opportunities for students and hopefully keep them in the region, officials said Friday. The dual admission agreement will allow new LCCC graduates to transfer to the university and receive scholarships of $10,000 or more per academic year.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Citizens' Voice.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Luzerne Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Mixed Reaction to Closing of Ringling Brothers ... Wed Ringling fan 1
News Hazleton man accused in rape of minor Jan 17 Save Hazleton 1
Patricia Stark is still charged with homicide o... (Aug '06) Jan 6 People change 45
News Pottsville progressive metal band Tusko films m... Jan 3 we R da WORLD 13
Rebuild luzerne county. Jan 2 Swoyersville Guy 4
News Home healthcare nurse giving injection to senio... Dec 24 Kenneth Lerch 1
News Convicted murderer seeks to have jury's verdict... Dec 21 Trump Power 2
See all Luzerne Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Luzerne Forum Now

Luzerne Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Luzerne Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Luzerne, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,031 • Total comments across all topics: 278,079,733

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC