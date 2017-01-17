LCCC, University of Scranton highlight student opportunities created by dual admission agreement
An admission agreement between the University of Scranton and Luzerne County Community College will create opportunities for students and hopefully keep them in the region, officials said Friday. The dual admission agreement will allow new LCCC graduates to transfer to the university and receive scholarships of $10,000 or more per academic year.
