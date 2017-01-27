Hundreds Gather for Northeast Regional Coyote Hunt
Inside the Triton Hose Company in Tunkhannock, more than 700 hunters are expected to gather as part of a three-day coyote hunt spanning eight counties, including Bradford, Susquehanna, Wayne, Wyoming, Lackawanna, Pike, Luzerne, and Sullivan. "They're going to be out doing any kind of hunting tactics to try to hunt and manage the coyotes," said Bill Kalinauskis, director of the District 9 Pennsylvania Trappers Association.
