Costumed men accused of raping boy, 9, at Pa. 'furry' parties
A group of middle-aged men, dressed as animals and taking part in what is known as a "furry" party in Bucks County, Pa., are accused of sexually assaulting a 9-year-old boy beginning in 2009. Among those arrested and charged are, from left to right: Kenneth Fenske, 57, of Quakertown, Bucks County; David Parker, David Parker, 38, of Stroudsburg; and Jeffrey Harvey, 40, of West Wyoming, Luzerne County.( A group of middle-aged men, dressed as animals and taking part in what is known as a "furry" parties in Bucks County, Pa., are accused of sexually assaulting a 9-year-old boy beginning in 2009.
Start the conversation, or Read more at PennLive.com.
Add your comments below
Luzerne Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Edwardsville man indicted for alleged robbery
|Jan 29
|alyssa
|1
|Get your ideas out there to improve the infrast...
|Jan 28
|Jack
|1
|N/A, License: N/A, Created: 2016:12:29 09:57:29
|Jan 24
|learned
|1
|West Hazleton man pleads guilty to rape charge
|Jan 24
|learned
|1
|How to solve the prison problem.
|Jan 22
|Ronald
|1
|Mixed Reaction to Closing of Ringling Brothers ...
|Jan 18
|Ringling fan
|1
|Hazleton man accused in rape of minor
|Jan 17
|Save Hazleton
|1
Find what you want!
Search Luzerne Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC