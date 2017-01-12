Bill addresses conflict of interest on Pa. prison boards
State Sen. John Blake's latest push for prison board reform shows the senator won't give up easy, taking on the motto, 'If at first you don't succeed, try again.” This week, Blake , said he plans to re-introduce legislation that could alter the makeup of county prison boards. “My Senate Bill 1384 of the 2011-2012 legislative session never moved from the Senate Judiciary Committee,” Blake said in an email on Tuesday.
