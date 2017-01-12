Bill addresses conflict of interest o...

Bill addresses conflict of interest on Pa. prison boards

Next Story Prev Story
26 min ago Read more: Pocono Record

State Sen. John Blake's latest push for prison board reform shows the senator won't give up easy, taking on the motto, 'If at first you don't succeed, try again.” This week, Blake , said he plans to re-introduce legislation that could alter the makeup of county prison boards. “My Senate Bill 1384 of the 2011-2012 legislative session never moved from the Senate Judiciary Committee,” Blake said in an email on Tuesday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Pocono Record.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Luzerne Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Patricia Stark is still charged with homicide o... (Aug '06) Jan 6 People change 45
News Pottsville progressive metal band Tusko films m... Jan 3 we R da WORLD 13
Rebuild luzerne county. Jan 2 Swoyersville Guy 4
News Home healthcare nurse giving injection to senio... Dec 24 Kenneth Lerch 1
News Convicted murderer seeks to have jury's verdict... Dec 21 Trump Power 2
News Officials celebrate first year of after-school ... Dec 21 Trump Power 1
News Hispanics mobilize against city immigration act... (Jun '06) Dec 21 Cable Access 660
See all Luzerne Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Luzerne Forum Now

Luzerne Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Luzerne Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. Syria
  1. South Korea
  2. Michael Jackson
  3. Death Penalty
  4. Cuba
  5. Supreme Court
 

Luzerne, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,668 • Total comments across all topics: 277,902,404

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC