Probe of fatal I-80 crash focuses on third vehicle's involvement

State police conducted Wednesday's reconstruction into a Nov. 18 fatal crash, temporarily closing part of Interstate 80 in Pocono Township, after learning a third vehicle was involved in that crash, said State Police Troop N spokesman David Peters. Crash investigators at this time aren't releasing any details on this third vehicle's make and model or its driver, but are trying to determine whether or not this vehicle actually caused the crash that claimed four lives, said Peters.

