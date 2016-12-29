Piazza Released from Prison On Unsecu...

Piazza Released from Prison On Unsecured Bail

Thursday Dec 29 Read more: WNEP-TV Moosic

A former Luzerne County official accused of threatening a state representative had that charge dropped Thursday, but only if he gets some counseling. Leonard Piazza is accused of calling Representative Aaron Kaufer's office on Main Street in Luzerne Borough a few weeks ago, upset about being denied social security benefits and said quote, "Someone is going to die."

Luzerne, PA

