PA: PennDOT Keeps Focus on Bridges

PA: PennDOT Keeps Focus on Bridges

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Dec 12 Read more: Mass Transit

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation has managed to repair some of the structurally-deficient bridges in Northeastern Pennsylvania, but still has many to go. Susan Hazelton, assistant district engineer for design in PennDOT's Dunmore district office, briefed members of the Greater Hazleton Chamber of Commerce on the bridge situation and overall picture of transportation projects in the area at a recent Red Carpet Breakfast.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Mass Transit.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Luzerne Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Rebuild luzerne county. 8 hr Jim 3
News Home healthcare nurse giving injection to senio... 9 hr Kenneth Lerch 1
News Convicted murderer seeks to have jury's verdict... Dec 21 Trump Power 2
News Officials celebrate first year of after-school ... Dec 21 Trump Power 1
News Hispanics mobilize against city immigration act... (Jun '06) Dec 21 Cable Access 660
A good place for a large dance hall. Dec 7 Mike 1
Send a request to Costco to open a store in thi... Dec 5 Arnald 1
See all Luzerne Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Luzerne Forum Now

Luzerne Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Luzerne Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Bill Clinton
  2. Syria
  3. Wall Street
  4. Pope Francis
  5. China
  1. Mexico
  2. Iran
  3. Death Penalty
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Ebola
 

Luzerne, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,707 • Total comments across all topics: 277,313,371

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC