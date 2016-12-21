PA: PennDOT Keeps Focus on Bridges

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation has managed to repair some of the structurally-deficient bridges in Northeastern Pennsylvania, but still has many to go. Susan Hazelton, assistant district engineer for design in PennDOT's Dunmore district office, briefed members of the Greater Hazleton Chamber of Commerce on the bridge situation and overall picture of transportation projects in the area at a recent Red Carpet Breakfast.

