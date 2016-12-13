Namedropper, December 13, 2016 -- Long Term Care Mixer, super students, heart ball
Career Technology Center of Lackawanna County Culinary Arts students and instructors display cakes they made for the annual Friends of the Poor holiday dinner. From left: Mark McAndrew, Mariah Winburn, Samantha Sterusky, Dominiue Trombetta, Anna Brown and Steve Anania.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Times-Tribune.
Comments
Add your comments below
Luzerne Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Rebuild luzerne county.
|8 hr
|Jim
|3
|Home healthcare nurse giving injection to senio...
|9 hr
|Kenneth Lerch
|1
|Convicted murderer seeks to have jury's verdict...
|Dec 21
|Trump Power
|2
|Officials celebrate first year of after-school ...
|Dec 21
|Trump Power
|1
|Hispanics mobilize against city immigration act... (Jun '06)
|Dec 21
|Cable Access
|660
|A good place for a large dance hall.
|Dec 7
|Mike
|1
|Send a request to Costco to open a store in thi...
|Dec 5
|Arnald
|1
Find what you want!
Search Luzerne Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC