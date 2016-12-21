Medical marijuana growing facility co...

Medical marijuana growing facility considered for Covington Twp.

Friday Dec 30 Read more: The Times-Tribune

The North Pocono area could become home to one of Lackawanna County's first marijuana growing and processing facilities. Carl Stotz, representing a company called CPG Biotics LLC, expressed interest in building an enclosed greenhouse to grow medical marijuana to the Covington Twp.

