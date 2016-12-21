Local labor force shrinks while unemployment ticks up

The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre metro area's unemployment rate remained nearly the same from September to October, according to a preliminary report out Wednesday by the state labor and industry department. While the number of jobless claims in the metro area - which includes Lackawanna, Luzerne and Wyoming Counties - held fast at 18,400, the rate clicked up one-tenth of a percentage point from 6.5 to 6.6 as both the labor force and number of employed fell by 900 each.

