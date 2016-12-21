lccc
Students, faculty and staff in the dental health program at Luzerne County Community College recently celebrated Roentgen Day at the DeFinnis Lounge at the college's Francis S. and Mary Gill Carrozza, R.N. Health Sciences Center. During the day, a dessert, appetizer and costume contest was held with prizes awarded to each dessert, appetizer and costume which best exemplified Wilhelm Conrad Roentgen, who discovered x-rays.
