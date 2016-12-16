Former Luzerne County Elections Direc...

Former Luzerne County Elections Director Accused of Threatening State Representative

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Dec 16 Read more: WNEP-TV Moosic

Officers in Luzerne borough say Piazza called Kaufer's office on Friday screaming because he was denied social security disability. At one point, police say Piazza said, "This needs to get fixed or I'm going to start going crazy," and "Someone's going to die."

Start the conversation, or Read more at WNEP-TV Moosic.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Luzerne Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Rebuild luzerne county. Dec 24 Jim 3
News Home healthcare nurse giving injection to senio... Dec 24 Kenneth Lerch 1
News Convicted murderer seeks to have jury's verdict... Dec 21 Trump Power 2
News Officials celebrate first year of after-school ... Dec 21 Trump Power 1
News Hispanics mobilize against city immigration act... (Jun '06) Dec 21 Cable Access 660
A good place for a large dance hall. Dec 7 Mike 1
Send a request to Costco to open a store in thi... Dec 5 Arnald 1
See all Luzerne Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Luzerne Forum Now

Luzerne Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Luzerne Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. South Korea
  5. Iraq
  1. Climate Change
  2. Wall Street
  3. Mexico
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Serena Williams
 

Luzerne, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,077 • Total comments across all topics: 277,437,986

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC