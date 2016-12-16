Former Luzerne County Elections Director Accused of Threatening State Representative
Officers in Luzerne borough say Piazza called Kaufer's office on Friday screaming because he was denied social security disability. At one point, police say Piazza said, "This needs to get fixed or I'm going to start going crazy," and "Someone's going to die."
Start the conversation, or Read more at WNEP-TV Moosic.
Comments
Add your comments below
Luzerne Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Rebuild luzerne county.
|Dec 24
|Jim
|3
|Home healthcare nurse giving injection to senio...
|Dec 24
|Kenneth Lerch
|1
|Convicted murderer seeks to have jury's verdict...
|Dec 21
|Trump Power
|2
|Officials celebrate first year of after-school ...
|Dec 21
|Trump Power
|1
|Hispanics mobilize against city immigration act... (Jun '06)
|Dec 21
|Cable Access
|660
|A good place for a large dance hall.
|Dec 7
|Mike
|1
|Send a request to Costco to open a store in thi...
|Dec 5
|Arnald
|1
Find what you want!
Search Luzerne Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC