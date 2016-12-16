DEP increases drought warning to 8 co...

DEP increases drought warning to 8 counties

Friday Dec 16 Read more: WPMT-TV York

The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection has placed four more counties on drought warning status following a meeting today of the Commonwealth Drought Task Force. While recent precipitation over the past few weeks helped the dry conditions in the eastern part of Pennsylvania, the central part of the state still has persistent 90-day precipitation shortage of up to 4 inches from normal as well as low groundwater and stream levels.

