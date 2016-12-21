Community digest
CONTRA DANCE: A New England Contra dance featuring music by the band Henry Jankiewicz, Curt Osgood, Mike Rovine and Jill Smith, with calling by Hilton Baxter, will be held at 7 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 7, at the Church of Christ Uniting, 776 Market St., Kingston. No partner or previous experience is necessary.
Luzerne Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Rebuild luzerne county.
|8 hr
|Jim
|3
|Home healthcare nurse giving injection to senio...
|9 hr
|Kenneth Lerch
|1
|Convicted murderer seeks to have jury's verdict...
|Dec 21
|Trump Power
|2
|Officials celebrate first year of after-school ...
|Dec 21
|Trump Power
|1
|Hispanics mobilize against city immigration act... (Jun '06)
|Dec 21
|Cable Access
|660
|A good place for a large dance hall.
|Dec 7
|Mike
|1
|Send a request to Costco to open a store in thi...
|Dec 5
|Arnald
|1
