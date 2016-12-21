Community digest

CONTRA DANCE: A New England Contra dance featuring music by the band Henry Jankiewicz, Curt Osgood, Mike Rovine and Jill Smith, with calling by Hilton Baxter, will be held at 7 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 7, at the Church of Christ Uniting, 776 Market St., Kingston. No partner or previous experience is necessary.

