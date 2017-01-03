Community digest

PLYMOUTH HISTORICAL SOCIETY HOSTS PROGRAM WITH AUTHOR OF BOOK ON SHEPPTON MINE DISASTER: To kick off Anthracite Mining History Month, the Plymouth Historical Society will sponsor a program on the August 1963 Sheppton, Pa. Mine Disaster at 7 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 8, at the Plymouth Borough Municipal Building, 162 W. Shawnee Ave., Plymouth.

