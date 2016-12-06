Lack of seat belt use contributes to recent Wyoming highway deaths
Three people are dead following a series of wrecks across Wyoming, two of whom weren't wearing seatbelts at the time of their crashes. A fatal crash west of Elk Mountain ended with the death of Nathan Weber-Worrell, 27, from Rawlins.
