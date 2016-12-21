Torrington lieutenant to take over WH...

Torrington lieutenant to take over WHP district five captain duties

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Nov 29 Read more: KGWN

Wyoming Highway Patrol Lieutenant Steven Sanders was promoted to the rank of District Five Captain on Monday by Colonel Kebin Haller. Sanders is the Goshen and Platte County area division supervisor.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KGWN.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Lusk Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Dr Richard Opper Dir Montana DPHHS can't under... Dec 8 Don Birkholz 1
News Fish and water lead to success for Wyoming wome... (Jun '10) Jan '16 SMV 2
Muslims in Guernsey (Jul '07) Sep '15 Packihunter 20
Vyve Broadband? (Apr '14) Apr '15 Modemouth 9
(LFGW) What is God's purpose for the earth (May '11) May '11 happypioneer 1
Divorce (Mar '11) Mar '11 happypioneer 1
prayer (Dec '10) Jan '11 happypioneer 3
See all Lusk Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Lusk Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Winter Storm Warning for Niobrara County was issued at December 25 at 11:08AM MST

Lusk Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Lusk Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Pope Francis
  2. China
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Wall Street
  5. Syria
  1. Earthquake
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Ebola
  4. Egypt
  5. Iran
 

Lusk, WY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,776 • Total comments across all topics: 277,328,978

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC