News 32 mins ago 5:45 p.m.Teacher jailed for sex with several teens, 2 at the same time

A Texas teacher is behind bars on child sexual assault charges after she admitted to having sex with four high school students - two of them at the same time. The Lufkin News reports that 38-year-old Heather Lee Robertson of Lufkin, Texas was arrested on Saturday after admitting to the crimes.

